Lyft (LYFT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect Lyft to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $13.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77. Lyft has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LYFT shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $230,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 301,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $230,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 301,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,905,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,219,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,345,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,245 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 35.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 26.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 8.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

