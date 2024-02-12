Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $12.95 on Friday. Bank of South Carolina has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 21.07%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

