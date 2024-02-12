JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target to $267.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $253.00 to $267.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CDW. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $223.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $245.23 on Thursday. CDW has a 1 year low of $160.66 and a 1 year high of $247.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.81 and its 200 day moving average is $212.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDW will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

