Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CENX. Wolfe Research raised Century Aluminum from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. B. Riley raised Century Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CENX

Century Aluminum Trading Down 1.6 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.70. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52.

In other news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $881,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 532.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 35,417 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $935,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 867,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,380,000 after purchasing an additional 42,167 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.