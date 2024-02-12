Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ (ARWR) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.78. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $42.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.46). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 90.77%. The business had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,092.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,715,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,181,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $202,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,663,315.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,860,092.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,715,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,181,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,139 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,839. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

