Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Up 3.5 %

Broadway Financial stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $10.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 95,279 shares during the period. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

