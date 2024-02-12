AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.
Read Our Latest Report on AxoGen
AxoGen Stock Up 0.1 %
Insider Buying and Selling at AxoGen
In other AxoGen news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of AxoGen
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Swiss National Bank increased its position in AxoGen by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,269,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.
About AxoGen
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AxoGen
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.