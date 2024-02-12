HC Wainwright Cuts Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Price Target to $1.50

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday. They set a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ:APDN opened at $0.61 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 142.42% and a negative net margin of 80.14%. The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APDN. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

