Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Given “Speculative Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 95 ($1.19) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TXP

Touchstone Exploration Price Performance

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Shares of TXP opened at GBX 49.50 ($0.62) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 45.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.54. The company has a market cap of £115.93 million, a PE ratio of -5,200.00 and a beta of 0.75. Touchstone Exploration has a one year low of GBX 40.20 ($0.50) and a one year high of GBX 95 ($1.19).

(Get Free Report)

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.