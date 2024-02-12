Unite Group (LON:UTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Unite Group (LON:UTG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,052 ($13.19) price target on the stock.
Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($12.91) target price on shares of Unite Group in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unite Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,099.57 ($13.78).
Unite Group Stock Down 1.1 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Dame Shirley Pearce DBE acquired 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 960 ($12.03) per share, for a total transaction of £268.80 ($336.97). 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Unite Group Company Profile
Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.
