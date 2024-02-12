GSK (LON:GSK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,950 ($24.45) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GSK. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.68) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,650 ($20.68).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,660 ($20.81) on Friday. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,674.40 ($20.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of £67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,383.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,519.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,462.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a GBX 16 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,333.33%.

In other news, insider Julie Brown purchased 19,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($19.84) per share, for a total transaction of £306,468.80 ($384,190.55). In other GSK news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,450 ($18.18) per share, with a total value of £6,931 ($8,688.73). Also, insider Julie Brown acquired 19,360 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($19.84) per share, with a total value of £306,468.80 ($384,190.55). 2.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

