Smith & Nephew’s (SN) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,150 ($14.42) price objective on the stock.

SN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.80) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,600 ($20.06) to GBX 1,500 ($18.80) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,248 ($15.64) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,361.60 ($17.07).

LON:SN opened at GBX 1,092.50 ($13.70) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,073.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,045.87. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of GBX 887 ($11.12) and a one year high of GBX 1,316.75 ($16.51). The firm has a market cap of £9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,462.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

