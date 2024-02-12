JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $41.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AFRM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affirm from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Affirm from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $43.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 3.72. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.25.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $116,321,771.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,592,923 shares in the company, valued at $63,748,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,036,591 shares of company stock worth $122,951,772. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at $20,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Affirm by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,545,000 after buying an additional 1,883,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,252 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,783,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,822 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

