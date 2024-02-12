Kier Group (LON:KIE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 210 ($2.63) price objective on the stock.

Kier Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of LON KIE opened at GBX 131.20 ($1.64) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £585.70 million, a PE ratio of 1,457.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.82. Kier Group has a 52-week low of GBX 64 ($0.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 134.20 ($1.68). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 114.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 103.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80.

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

