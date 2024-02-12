Kier Group (LON:KIE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2024

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIEFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 210 ($2.63) price objective on the stock.

Kier Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of LON KIE opened at GBX 131.20 ($1.64) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £585.70 million, a PE ratio of 1,457.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.82. Kier Group has a 52-week low of GBX 64 ($0.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 134.20 ($1.68). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 114.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 103.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80.

Kier Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.