CLS (LON:CLI) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 114 ($1.43) price objective on the stock.

CLS Trading Down 2.2 %

CLS stock opened at GBX 90.50 ($1.13) on Friday. CLS has a 1 year low of GBX 83.30 ($1.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 163.38 ($2.05). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 97.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 107.89. The firm has a market cap of £359.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00.

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

