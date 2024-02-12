Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Receives $5.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

DSGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Design Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Design Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Design Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Design Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 38,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,530 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DSGN opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. Design Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $129.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.65.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.