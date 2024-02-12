Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Receives $5.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.67.
DSGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Design Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Design Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.
NASDAQ DSGN opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. Design Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $129.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.65.
Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.
