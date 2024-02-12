Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSTM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Constellium

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellium

Constellium Stock Down 1.9 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Constellium by 35.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellium by 26.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Constellium by 138.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 48.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. Constellium has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85.

About Constellium

(Get Free Report

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.