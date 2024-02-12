Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.83.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSTM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellium
Constellium Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. Constellium has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85.
About Constellium
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
