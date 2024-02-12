Assura’s (AGR) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 53 ($0.66) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital began coverage on Assura in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Assura from GBX 49 ($0.61) to GBX 51 ($0.64) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 56.25 ($0.71).

Shares of Assura stock opened at GBX 42.60 ($0.53) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 45.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 44.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -710.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. Assura has a 12 month low of GBX 38.38 ($0.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 54.60 ($0.68). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a GBX 0.82 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Assura’s payout ratio is presently -5,000.00%.

In related news, insider Jayne Cottam acquired 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £327.60 ($410.68). Insiders have bought a total of 1,397 shares of company stock worth $62,811 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

