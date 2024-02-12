Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives $80.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company.

Get Bruker alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BRKR

Bruker Trading Down 0.7 %

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker stock opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.03. Bruker has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 90.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

(Get Free Report

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.