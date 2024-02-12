Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMBM. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $5.50 to $5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ CMBM opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $123.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Lynch purchased 15,569 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $62,743.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,069 shares in the company, valued at $80,878.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 17,569 shares of company stock worth $72,093. 57.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 35.8% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 84,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 22,240 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 87.9% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks during the second quarter valued at about $856,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 126.4% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 245,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 19.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

