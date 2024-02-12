Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

CYH stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $532.15 million, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

