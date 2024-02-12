Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Lowered to “Hold” at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital cut shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Yield10 Bioscience Stock Performance

YTEN opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.55. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yield10 Bioscience

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.28% of Yield10 Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as agricultural bioscience company in the United States. The company primarily focus on production of low carbon products through processing Camelina seeds. Its products include Camelina oil for low carbon biofuel feedstock; Omega-3 oils for nutrition; and PHA bioplastics for biodegradable zero waste packaging solutions.

