TD Cowen Boosts XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $129.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $96.00 to $129.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of XPO from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of XPO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.90.

Get XPO alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on XPO

XPO Stock Up 2.4 %

XPO opened at $120.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. XPO has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $122.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 75.06, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.94.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPO will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.