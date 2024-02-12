Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to post earnings of C$1.00 per share for the quarter.
Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.3 %
TSE:QSR opened at C$103.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$82.61 and a one year high of C$107.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$102.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$96.58.
Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.763 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.38%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
