Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to post earnings of C$1.00 per share for the quarter.

TSE:QSR opened at C$103.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$82.61 and a one year high of C$107.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$102.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$96.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.763 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.38%.

In other news, Director Joseph Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.97, for a total transaction of C$2,853,586.51. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Joseph Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.97, for a total value of C$2,853,586.51. Also, Senior Officer Iv Curtis Thomas Benjamin sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.68, for a total transaction of C$223,029.36. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,279 shares of company stock valued at $3,123,227. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

