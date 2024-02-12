Barclays Initiates Coverage on PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered PNM Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered PNM Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.20.

PNM Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PNM stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average of $42.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.36. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $49.47.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $412.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 150.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PNM Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in PNM Resources by 64.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at $522,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in PNM Resources by 61.5% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,616,000 after purchasing an additional 124,779 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 56,286 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 546,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,366,000 after buying an additional 26,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

