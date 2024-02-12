Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COGT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.43.

NASDAQ:COGT opened at $5.88 on Thursday. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 17,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

