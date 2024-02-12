Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Dayforce Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of DAY stock opened at $70.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.98, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34. Dayforce has a twelve month low of $55.62 and a twelve month high of $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Dayforce Company Profile
