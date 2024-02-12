Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Given New $136.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $136.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Globe Life from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.14.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Globe Life

Globe Life Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:GL opened at $125.94 on Thursday. Globe Life has a one year low of $102.23 and a one year high of $125.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.50.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.75%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $799,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $799,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $1,123,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,401.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,303 shares of company stock valued at $6,668,455. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 7.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Globe Life by 5.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 48.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,632,000 after buying an additional 82,367 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Globe Life in the second quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.