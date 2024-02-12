Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.67.

FORM opened at $42.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.38. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.49 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 2.43%. On average, research analysts expect that FormFactor will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 8,490 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,459.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,603 shares in the company, valued at $435,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 8,490 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,459.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,603 shares in the company, valued at $435,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,792 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $145,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,926.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,900 shares of company stock worth $1,119,711. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 77.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 4.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 11.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

