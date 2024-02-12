Needham & Company LLC Increases Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $800.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $500.00 to $800.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $668.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $752.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $613.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $535.61. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $383.19 and a twelve month high of $761.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 85.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.66%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $495,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,557,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $495,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,557,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $584,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,834,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,773 shares of company stock valued at $104,723,157 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 117.4% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,354,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 22.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.2% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

