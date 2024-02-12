Wells Fargo & Company Cuts CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Price Target to $50.00

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

CSG Systems International stock opened at $53.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.54. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $45.27 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.83.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $273.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSG Systems International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 201.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 9.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the second quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.