Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AZTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.67.

Azenta Stock Performance

AZTA stock opened at $65.13 on Thursday. Azenta has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day moving average of $55.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Azenta by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,070,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,047,000 after acquiring an additional 127,923 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Azenta by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,531,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,448,000 after acquiring an additional 38,116 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 115.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,231,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,382,000 after purchasing an additional 530,408 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,068,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Featured Articles

