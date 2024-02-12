First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$17.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.00 price target on shares of First Capital Realty and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.05.

Shares of TSE FCR.UN opened at C$16.54 on Thursday. First Capital Realty has a 1 year low of C$12.37 and a 1 year high of C$18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02, a P/E/G ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

