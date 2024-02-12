Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to C$149.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$147.00 to C$149.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$133.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$180.00 to C$201.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$185.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$180.11.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$213.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of C$154.95 and a one year high of C$214.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$195.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$182.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Kriti Sharma sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.84, for a total transaction of C$714,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$32,853.20. In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Kriti Sharma sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.84, for a total transaction of C$714,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$32,853.20. Also, Director Heather Anne O’hagan sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.27, for a total value of C$103,095.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$88,367.58. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,396. 66.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

