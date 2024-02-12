NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NWH.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.29.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

TSE:NWH.UN opened at C$4.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.34. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52 week low of C$3.89 and a 52 week high of C$9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99.

(Get Free Report)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.