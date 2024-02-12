NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NWH.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.29.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
