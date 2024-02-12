Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP – Free Report) from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Lightspeed Pos Stock Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Pos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Pos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.