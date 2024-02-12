Morgan Stanley Upgrades Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $133.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DFS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC cut Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.24.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $109.18 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.99.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 127.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.