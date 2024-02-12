MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Raised to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MLNK. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MeridianLink from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on MeridianLink in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a sell rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Shares of MLNK stock opened at $18.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.43 and a beta of 1.04. MeridianLink has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59.

In related news, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 11,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $247,804.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,784,110.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MeridianLink news, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 11,789 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $247,804.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 417,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,784,110.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $30,311,029.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,014,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,555,680.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,673,423 shares of company stock valued at $30,658,617 over the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in MeridianLink by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MeridianLink by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 146,822 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

