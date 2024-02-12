Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $241.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $328.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on APD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $281.75.

NYSE:APD opened at $219.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,458,949,000 after acquiring an additional 291,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,693,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,920,175,000 after buying an additional 307,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,283,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,143,000 after buying an additional 120,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,163,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,246,957,000 after buying an additional 38,283 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

