Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Lowered to “Hold” at Argus

Argus lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.63.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,034,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $616,355,000 after acquiring an additional 387,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,662,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,217,000 after acquiring an additional 186,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,216,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $120,966,000 after acquiring an additional 109,059 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

