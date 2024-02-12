OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $49.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $55.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.85.

OMF opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average is $42.48. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.67.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. OneMain had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that OneMain will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in OneMain by 77.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,232 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth $62,732,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of OneMain by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,317,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,799,000 after buying an additional 1,204,312 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 990,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,994,000 after acquiring an additional 334,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 396.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 321,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

