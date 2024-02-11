Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.730-1.790 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Healthpeak Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.73-1.79 EPS.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:PEAK traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 13,320,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,556,649. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $553.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 214.29%.

PEAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEAK

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $386,590,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,939 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,474,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.