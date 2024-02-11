COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.470-2.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -. COPT Defense Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.47-2.55 EPS.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of CDP stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $23.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83. COPT Defense Properties has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $27.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDP shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of COPT Defense Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 1,719 shares of COPT Defense Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $43,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,002.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 7,357 shares of COPT Defense Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $187,456.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at $429,669.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company's stock.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

