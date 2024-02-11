Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.350-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $155.0 million-$165.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.4 million. Lantronix also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.090-0.130 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantronix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Lantronix from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lantronix from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Lantronix from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lantronix

Lantronix Stock Performance

Lantronix stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,421,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,653. The firm has a market cap of $146.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $6.95.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $33.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lantronix will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $56,736.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,406,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,601,020.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantronix

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 903,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 88,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,254,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 97,188 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 2,340.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.