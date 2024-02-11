Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.140-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Regency Centers Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.32. 2,364,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.62. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.47.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Regency Centers from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.6% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 10.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

