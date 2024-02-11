IDEX (IDEX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $42.95 Million

IDEX (IDEX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last week, IDEX has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a market cap of $42.95 million and approximately $9.34 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IDEX

IDEX’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 807,488,993 tokens. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IDEX is idex.io. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IDEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is a cryptocurrency token linked to the IDEX decentralized exchange. It’s an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, used for governance and operations on the exchange. Token holders can vote on decisions, get a share of trading fees, and pay transaction fees. IDEX combines the speed of centralized exchanges with the security of decentralized ones, using a hybrid architecture that leverages off-chain and on-chain processes. It was created by Alex Wearn and Philip Wearn of Aurora Labs S.A.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

