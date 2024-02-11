COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.470-2.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -. COPT Defense Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.47-2.55 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDP. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of COPT Defense Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

CDP traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.87. 1,459,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,188. COPT Defense Properties has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $27.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

In other COPT Defense Properties news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $43,731.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,002.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other COPT Defense Properties news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 7,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $187,456.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,669.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $43,731.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,002.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.