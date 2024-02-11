Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.500-2.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.620-12.720 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSI. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $330.89. 1,203,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $255.85 and a 12-month high of $333.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $319.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.64.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 582.04%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 7.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

