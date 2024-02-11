Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading Up 13.2% This Week

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and $89.44 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $80.72 or 0.00167028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,324.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.74 or 0.00580951 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00018051 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,631,994 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is www.bsvblockchain.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

