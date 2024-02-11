Hedera Price Tops $0.0784 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. Over the last week, Hedera has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0784 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and approximately $34.23 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00082538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00027159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00020297 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,667,358,352 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,667,358,352.171387 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07927742 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 213 active market(s) with $33,398,708.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

